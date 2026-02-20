TRENDING:
GBP/USD: Break of 50-day MA leaves Pound vulnerable – Scotiabank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Scotiabank analysts Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note that GBP/USD is trading defensively below 1.35, extending weekly losses as weaker jobs data and narrower yield spreads erode support. They flag elevated domestic risk into Friday’s retail sales and PMI releases, with expectations for solid services growth. Technically, the break of the 50-day MA raises risk of a move below the 200-day MA and toward January’s mid-1.33 lows.

Data risks and technical breaks weigh

"Fundamental support has been eroded on the back of weaker jobs data, narrowing yield spreads as markets have repriced easing from the BoE."

"Near-term domestic risk remains elevated into Friday’s retail sales and preliminary PMI’s, with market participants eyeing healthy levels of growth in services and modest expansion in manufacturing."

"GBP appears somewhat vulnerable to disappointment, given that expectations are relatively elevated."

"For GBPUSD, technicals are bearish following the break of the 50 day MA (1.3529), with risk of a push below the 200 day MA (1.3445) and a test of the January lows in the mid-1.33s."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak above 1.1750 ahead of German/ EU PMI data

EUR/USD stays weak above 1.1750 ahead of German/ EU PMI data

EUR/USD remains on the back foot above 1.1850 in the European session on Friday, well within striking distance of a nearly one-month low set the previous day. Unabated US Dollar demand and nervousness ahead of the German and Eurozone business PMI data keep the pair undermined. 

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3450 after strong UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3450 after strong UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3450 in European trading on Friday, helped by a modest uptick in the Pound Sterling after a bigger-than-expected increase in the UK Retail Sales for January. However, the further upside appears limited in the pair amid persistent US Dollar strength and ahead of key UK and US data. 

Gold rises for third day on geopolitical risks, US data eyed

Gold rises for third day on geopolitical risks, US data eyed

Gold gains some positive traction for the third consecutive day on Friday. The upside potential, however, seems limited amid the mixed fundamental backdrop. Moreover, traders might opt to wait for the key US macro releases – the Advance Q4 GDP report and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index – before placing fresh directional bets.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain range-bound as breakdown risks rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain range-bound as breakdown risks rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are trading sideways within consolidation ranges on Friday, signaling a lack of directional bias in the broader crypto market. BTC rebounded from key support, and ETH is nearing the lower consolidation boundary, while XRP is holding at its lower trendline boundary. 

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias.

