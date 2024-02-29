Share:

C3.ai stock closed up nearly 25% on Thursday.

The artificial intelligence platform grew subscription revenue and raised its outlook.

Okta also surged more than 22% on an impressive quarter.

Snowflake did not fare as well, diving more than 18%.

C3.ai (AI) stock advanced 24.5% on Thursday, closing just below $37, after the data platform company posted fiscal third-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates. Subscription revenue rose enough to get approval from analysts, and AI stock jetted up to levels not seen since August 2023. Shares fell 1% afterhours.

Okta (OKTA), the maker of customer identification software, also watched its share price spike on a good earnings release. Adjusted earnings arrived about 25% better than expectations, and revenue of $605 million beat consensus by more than $17 million.

Snowflake (SNOW), however, was the odd man out in a day that saw severe volatility from software firms, dropping some 17% lower. The much-heralded company suffered from changes in management, as well as fiscal 2025 revenue guidance arriving at a 22% growth rate, well below fiscal 2024's 38% growth rate.

The NASDAQ led the way on Thursday, closing up 0.9%. The S&P 500 was a bit more steady with a gain of 0.52%, while the Dow Jones added just 0.12%.

C3.ai stock news

C3.ai is still offering generous trial runs for many firms curious about its runtime platform for building and launching artificial intelligence-related applications, as well as software geared toward customer management. Still, the firm reported fiscal Q3 subscription revenue of $70.4 million compared with $57 million one year ago.

Overall, C3.ai had sales of $78.4 million — a $2.3 million beat above consensus and up 18% from the year prior. Adjusted earnings per share was $-0.13, which beat the consensus estimate by some 15 cents.

Wall Street was impressed by customer engagement figures that rose 80% from a year ago to 445. It would seem that C3.ai is starting to gain real traction in the industry.

"Government was a key area of strength with federal revenue up 100%+," wrote analysts from Morgan Stanley.

Wedbush Securities pushed its price target on AI stock up from $35 to $40 per share.

Management raised full-year fiscal 2024 guidance up from consensus at $305.5 million to a range of $306 million to $310 million, placing the fiscal Q4 revenue midpoint at $84 million.