UK Business confidence in economy on the rise - The Times

- GBP subject to Brexit progress and it's looking to a bumpy road ahead.
- UK business confidence best levels YTD while consumer confidence losest level since 2013.
The Times has reported that UK "Business confidence has recovered to its highest levels since January because of growing optimism about the outlook for the economy and the prospect of Brexit clarity after the general election".
The article is gated but it reads in the opening paragraphs as follows:
While consumer confidence is stuck in negative territory, business confidence has risen for the third consecutive month, according to the Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking Business Barometer. Confidence rose by three percentage points to 9 per cent.
The survey, based on responses from 1,200 companies, suggests that firms are hoping that the election will bring some clarity on Brexit. Business concerns about leaving the EU eased to -16 per cent in November, the least negative since January. A net balance of 22 per cent of businesses said that leaving would have a positive impact on trading,…
Consumer confidence is running along at its lowest since 2013
Meanwhile, the GfK Consumer Confidence for November arrived at -14 (expected -14).
FX implications
GBP is subject to Brexit sentiment and these kinds of numbers offer a starkly different view from between businesses and UK households. Ultimately, its businesses that drive the economy, but they can only perform if the consumer is active and engaged. However, considering that the Tory party is favoured, by some margin, to win the elections, GBP can remain elevated on prospects of a Brexit deal finally being done. Looking too far forward is simply not actionable in spot FX, but markets will be quick to be concerned about a bumpy and treacherous road ahead for GBP considering trade negotiations and agreements between the UK and EU that will likely be just as elusive as the withdrawal agreement has been.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci
GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.2915 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair seesaws around 200-hour HMA and 50% Fib retracement of the previous week’s decline.
USD/JPY is vulnerable to a full market response to Trump's signing of HK Act
USD/JPY is flat at the time of writing following a drift to the upside overnight, despite the blatant risks associated with the latest developments in the trade war saga. USD/JPY moved up from a low of just above 109.
Gold: Teasing biggest monthly loss since November 2016
Gold is on track to post biggest monthly loss in three years. If prices remain unchanged or drop further till NY close, the resulting monthly loss of 3.77% or higher would be the biggest since November 2016.
A China trade conversation with FXStreet senior analyst
For the two sides to have traveled this far I think a breakdown would be unlikely. More importantly it is in the self-interest of both parties that the deal is completed. China’s economy needs the boost that the agreement will provide.