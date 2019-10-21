Brexit Proceedings: Second reading of WB on Tues, European Parlt. ruling out vote this week

- Latest Brexit headlines state that the vote of a Brexit deal will not be pulled.
- Latest Brexit headlines state a 2nd reading of the withdrawal bill will be tomorrow.
A number of Brexit related headlines are starting to come through following a decision by the House of Commons speaker Speaker to refuse to allow a vote on it on Monday.
With just 10 days left until the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, speaker John Bercow said a vote should not be allowed on Monday as the same issue had been discussed on Saturday when opponents turned Johnson’s big Brexit day into a humiliation.
“In summary, today’s motion is in substance the same as Saturday’s motion and the House (of Commons) has decided the matter. Today’s circumstances are in substance the same as Saturday’s circumstances,” he said, “My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so.
Johnson and Brexit supporting lawmakers were disappointed by the decision, a spokesman said.
Meanwhile, a flash headline via Twitter sated that the European parliament may have ruled out a vote on Brexit deal this week - If confirmed, further narrows odds of Oct 31.
Vote of Brexit deal will NOT be pulled
As for this week's UK Parliamentary proceedings with respect to Brexit, UK House of Commons leader Rees-Mogg announced that the Withdrawal Agreement will be published shortly and that the house will have 2nd reading of the Withdrawal Bill tomorrow.
- House will then have the commencement of committee on Tuesday;
- Plan to conclude commons proceedings on EU withdrawal bill on Thursday;
- Vote of Brexit deal will NOT be pulled.
- First opportunity to vote on the Bill will be on Tuesday.
Update: According to House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Moog, the first vote on the Brexit bill will take place at 1800 GMT on Tuesday – 7 pm in London and 2 pm in New York.
FX implications
The Pound is highly sensitive to these proceedings with a daily ATR of 145 pips vs the US Dollar. However, cable has been better bid of late, closing with higher highs on a daily basis having recently penetrated the 200-day moving average down at 1.2714 and scoring the highs level today at 1.3012 since May 2019.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high
The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000
John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.
USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA
Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.