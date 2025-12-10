USD/JPY holds onto gains near 157.00 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy

The USD/JPY pair clings to three-day gains near 157.00 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair demonstrates strength even as the US Dollar (USD) trades cautiously ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at 19:00 GMT, signalling broader weakness in the Japanese Yen (JPY).

As of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks down to near 99.10. The DXY trades in a narrow distance from the over five-week low of 98.75 posted last week.

Japanese Yen Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.10% 0.18% 0.96% 0.13% -0.12% -0.21% 0.15% EUR -0.10% 0.12% 0.91% 0.08% -0.16% -0.27% 0.09% GBP -0.18% -0.12% 0.81% -0.04% -0.28% -0.39% -0.02% JPY -0.96% -0.91% -0.81% -0.79% -1.05% -1.14% -0.77% CAD -0.13% -0.08% 0.04% 0.79% -0.24% -0.34% 0.02% AUD 0.12% 0.16% 0.28% 1.05% 0.24% -0.11% 0.26% NZD 0.21% 0.27% 0.39% 1.14% 0.34% 0.11% 0.37% CHF -0.15% -0.09% 0.02% 0.77% -0.02% -0.26% -0.37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Investors are confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% as the United States (US) job market conditions have remained weak since the start of the year.

Several Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have warned of downside employment risks in their latest comments. In late November, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said, "Economic growth has slowed, and the labour market gradually cooled," adding that there is more room for further interest rate cuts.

Apart from the Fed’s interest rate decision, investors will pay close attention to the Fed’s dot plot and Powell’s press conference to get fresh cues on the Monetary policy outlook.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen underperforms broadly as rising Tokyo’s fiscal concerns are weighing on Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate hike bets. On Monday, revised Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures showed that the Japanese economy contracted at a faster pace of 0.6% against the preliminary estimate of 0.4%.