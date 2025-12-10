Gold trades cautiously as markets brace for Fed interest rate call

Gold (XAU/USD) edges slightly lower on Wednesday, with price action contained inside the recent consolidation zone as markets brace for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is hovering near $4,200, down from the intraday high of $4,218.

The Fed will announce its policy decision at 19:00 GMT, with markets leaning toward another 25 basis point cut that would lower the Federal Funds Rate to the 3.50%-3.75% range. Expectations for reduced borrowing costs keep Bullion broadly supported, as lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like Gold.

However, speculation about a hawkish cut is pushing US Treasury yields higher and weighing on Gold, as markets scale back expectations for any near-term easing in early 2026.

Against this backdrop, attention will be squarely on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting press conference, along with the updated dot plot and economic projections, for clearer signals on the pace of policy adjustments heading into next year.

Market movers: Dollar steady, yields climb as markets brace for Fed decision

The US Dollar (USD) remains steady ahead of the Fed verdict, while Treasury yields continue to climb across the curve. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is consolidating just above the 99.00 mark. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield is trading around 4.20%, its highest level since September 4.

The Fed has already eased policy twice this year, delivering back-to-back 25 bps reductions in September and October that officials described as “risk-management” cuts aimed at cushioning the economy amid evidence of softening labour-market conditions. The last dot plot in September showed the FOMC’s median rate forecast pointing to one cut in both 2026 and 2027, no change expected in 2028, and the longer-run rate held at 3.0%.

Markets currently price a 90% probability of a quarter-point rate cut at Wednesday’s Fed decision. Expectations for further easing remain modest, with the CME FedWatch Tool showing only a 20% chance of another cut in January, rising to 33% in March and 37% in April.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted at the October post-meeting press conference that there was a “growing chorus” within the Committee arguing it may be prudent to wait before taking another step. Since then, policymakers have been divided, with some warning about lingering inflation risks while others highlight concerns over the gradual cooling in the labour market. As a result, traders will be watching the vote split and any dissent very closely, seeking signals on whether the Committee is leaning more hawkish or dovish heading into 2026.

Financial Times reported on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is preparing to begin a final round of interviews for the next Fed Chair. Administration officials told the outlet that National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett remains the frontrunner to succeed Jerome Powell when the chair’s term ends in May.

Technical analysis: XAU/USD holds within range as traders await Fed catalyst

Gold remains in a holding pattern between $4,150 and $4,250 after breaking out of the symmetrical triangle formation, reflecting clear indecision among traders ahead of the Fed decision.

From a structural standpoint, the bias still leans to the upside, with the breakout intact and price action stabilising above key moving averages. A dovish outcome would leave the path of least resistance tilted higher, opening the door for a move above the $4,250 barrier. A sustained close above this zone would reinforce bullish momentum and expose the next psychological target around $4,300.

On the flip side, any hawkish tone or pushback against 2026 easing expectations could keep Gold range-bound in the near term or trigger a modest pullback. Initial support is located at $4,150, the lower bound of the current consolidation phase, with further downside toward $4,100, where the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) provides an important technical floor.