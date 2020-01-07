Breaking: Risk-off as Iran retaliates, US forces in Iraq are under “missile attack from Iran”

A senior US military source says US forces in Iraq are under "missile attack from Iran".

Gold rallies to fresh highs of $1,591.93 and USD/JPY spikes to the downside to a low of 107.99.

WTI rallies to a fresh high of $64.43, $66.58 on the radar ahead of $76.88.

13 missies have been reported launched at the Ain Assad Air Base. White House says aware of reports of the attack – US President Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation.

The Ayn al Asad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and United States armed forces base located in Al Anbar Governorate of western Iraq. The base is also used by UK forces in Iraq. It was the second-largest US military airbase in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

