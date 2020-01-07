Soldiers of IRGC's aerospace unit have launched a successful attack on Al Assad military base – IRGC

Iran is in a "high state of alert" in the wake of the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani by the US and is ready to strike US and European bases in the Middle East if need be, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps official Maj. Gen. Mortada Qurbani said on Tuesday.

"The brave soldiers of IRGC's aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic missiles on Al Assad military base in the name of martyr Gen.Qasem Soleimani."

