Iranian and US fighter jets have taken off – Social media rumours

There are constant updates coming through the various social media wires and the latest is that both sides are taking to the air, although we are yet to hear an official statement from the US President Donald Trump, although he is hardly going to reveal the Pentagon's strategic battle plan to the world.

For now, the markets can only go on what rumours are flying around but taking caution as to what media to believe.

In various Tweets, it has been reported that Iranian fighter jets have taken off from airbases in Iran while 6 US fighter jets heading to southern Iran.

FX implications

Risk is extremely off this morning, which brings USD/JPY into focus which has dropped to as low as 107.65 so far and bears will look to 106. 106.48 was the low on October 3rd.