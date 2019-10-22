Breaking: Johnson's Brexit passes first hurdle, GBP/USD rises, second voting coming

The government won has won the second reading of the WAB by a wide majority of 30 MPs – 329 to 299. The broad majority raises the chances that Johnson will also win the second vote. The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is set to vote against it. The second vote is on rushing the debate within three days.
GBP/USD is rising toward the daily highs of 1.2989. The second vote begins.
Follow all the updates in the special live coverage
According to number crunchers in various media outlets, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was able to muster support for the Withdrawal Act Bill (WAB) in its first vote. However, the PM seemed to struggle to convince enough MPs to support the program motion.
That second vote forces the House of Commons to debate the deal at a breakneck speed of three days. The government hinted it may call off the next stages of the debate and opt for elections if the second motion is rejected.
See Three scenarios for today's two critical Brexit votes
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.