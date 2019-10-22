The government has lost the second vote by 320 to 308 after winning beforehand. Parliament has voted to take its time and have a long debate.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that he will continue talking to EU leaders. Moreover, he said that the legislative process will be paused. Parliament wants to amend it. He did not mention October 31 as the Brexit date.
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.2877 and struggles with 1.29. Choppy trading continues.
Follow all the updates in the special live coverage
The second vote is the program motion – pushing all Brexit legislation within three days, so that the UK can leave the EU by October 31. The government threatened it would abandon further procedures and call elections if it fails in the second vote.
GBP/USD hit a high of 1.30 after the first vote but dropped sharply below 1.29. High volatility is set to continue.
Several minutes ago, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson enjoyed a major victory. His Brexit deal passed the first hurdle of legislation by a whopping majority of 30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.