GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound goes ballistic against yen on UK elections

- GBP/JPY bulls are in full control as the market is having a massive breakout.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 148.00 resistance.
Additional key levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|143.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|143.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.33
|Daily SMA50
|139.44
|Daily SMA100
|135.33
|Daily SMA200
|138.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.58
|Previous Daily Low
|142.56
|Previous Weekly High
|143.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.83
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: UK elections heading to landslide Conservative victory, GBP/USD surges
Exit polls in the UK elections are pointing to a massive 110-seat majority for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives. GBP/UDS is trading close to 1.35, the highest in 18 months. Live coverage.
EUR/USD hits 1.1180 peak after decisive UK exit polls
EUR/UDS has jumped to the autumn highs of 11.1180 after UK exit polls have shown a massive Conservative majority. The US and China have reportedly reached a deal to prevent new tariffs.
A deal in principle between the US and China boosted risk-on mood
It was a long day, and it didn’t finish yet. The ECB had a monetary policy meeting, with the first one presided by Mrs. Christine Lagarde. She made it clear that she is a politician, avoiding comments that could trigger wild moves in EUR crosses.
Gold volatile after ECB, Trump's comments
It has been a rollercoaster day for gold so far on Thursday as the precious metal advanced 1% during the London session, only to give up all the gains and turn to sharp losses later in the day.
USD/JPY: Greenback jumps to four-day highs as trade tension ease
USD/JPY broke above the 109.00 handle as Trump is upbeat on the trade deal. Resistance is seen at the 109.26 and 109.43 price levels.