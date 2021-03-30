Breaking: GameStop (GME) names Amazon exec as chief growth officer, two further Chewy hires

GameStop announced on Tuesday that Amazon executive Elliot Wilke will join GameStop as its Chief Growth Officer on April 5.

Mr. Wilke spent several years at Amazon and was last head of its Amazon Fresh retail stores business.

GameStop has been revitalizing its board of late as Ryan Cohen has been tasked with leading GME's digital strategy.

GameStop also announced two further hires on Tuesday. Former Chewy executives Andrea Wolfe and Tom Peterson will join GameStop. Andrea Wolfe joins as Vice President of Brand Development, while Tom Peterson joins as Vice President of Merchandising.

Ryan Cohen formerly transformed Chewy from a struggling pet retailer to a thriving online retailer.

Market Reaction

GameStop shares are taking the news positively. GME shares are up 3.8% in Tuesday's pre-market at $188.10.

