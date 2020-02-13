Breaking: Coronavirus update killing risk assets,AUD/JPY -0.66% in a heart beat

The authorities in Hubei have revised their diagnostic standard for coronavirus cases.

There are 242 deaths on Feb 12th and the death toll in the province now totals 1,310.

However, the coronavirus is hitting the wires and the numbers are not looking pretty which are weighing on risk sentiment and the commodity complex:

CNH down.

Copper takes a wallop falling 0.87% on the news.

the S&P 500 futures on Globex are down.

AUD/JPY -0.66%.

Yen + 0.20% vs the US dollar.

More to come