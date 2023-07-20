Breaking: Australian Unployment Rate drops to 3.5 % in June vs. 3.6% expected

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported on Thursday, the country’s Unemployment Rate came in at 3.5% in June, as against the expectations of 3.6% and the previous figure of 3.6%.
The number of employed people rose by 32.6K in June as compared to consensus estimates of 15K and the massive jump of 75.9K seen in the previous month.
Additional details revealed that Full-Time Employment increased by 39.3K in the reported month vs. May’s 61.7K rise. However, Part-Time Employment dropped by 6.7K when compared to a gain of 14.3K in May.
The Participation Rate edged lower to 66.8% in June vs. 66.9% expected and 66.9% previous.
Market reaction
AUD/USD caught a fresh bid on the Australian jobs data, rallying 0.75% on the day to trade at 0.6824, as of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rallies hard toward 0.6850 on solid Aussie jobs data
AUD/USD is extending gains toward 0.6850, having stormed through 0.6800 after the Australian Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.5% in June. The details of the Australian jobs report also supported the Aussie amid fresh US Dollar selling. US data awaited.
EUR/USD bounces off 1.1200 amid renewed US Dollar selling
EUR/USD is bouncing off 1.1200 in the mid-Asian session. The US Dollar is seeing a fresh selling interest, despite a cautious market mood and an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish ECB signals continue to underpin the Euro. EU/US data eyed.
Gold hits fresh two-month peak, seems poised to appreciate further
Gold price catches fresh bids on Thursday and touches a two-month high during the Asian session. Expectations of a less hawkish Federal Reserve attract some selling around the USD and lend support. Economic woes, US-China tensions and geopolitical risk also benefit the safe-haven precious metal.
Optimism price failing to breach key barrier still proves to be profitable for 38k OP holders
Optimism price has been performing better than most of the altcoins in the market for the past two weeks of the month. Even though the impact has not been significant enough to yield excessive gains for investors, a particular cohort is enjoying much more profits than they could have anticipated.
Currencies go one way, stocks go the other
Wednesday was a hodgepodge day in financial markets. Correlations between currencies and equities were disjointed, with the US Dollar rallying on a broad basis, despite ongoing demand for US equities.