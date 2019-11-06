Boris Johnson faces Remainer plot to thwart no-deal Brexit – The UK Telegraph

Ahead of his official campaign to win the UK PM race, Boris Johnson is likely to face challenges to previous promises of exiting the EU with or without a deal on October 31, as per the UK Telegraph news.

The British daily says on early Wednesday that remain-backing members of the parliaments (MPs) will attempt to thwart Boris Johnson’s plans for a no-deal Brexit on the day he launches his campaign to become the next prime minister on Wednesday.

The news report further says that within hours of Mr. Johnson's campaign launch, Remain-supporting MPs, led by a key ally of Michael Gove, will try to kill off no deal once and for all in a plot to make it illegal.