Having failed to receive the members of the parliament’s (MPs) support for snap election, the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson crossed the wires, via ITV, alleging the opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn for not abiding by what he says is his "constitutional duty" after "refusing" to take part in a general election. The report gives details of the vote by saying that the Government failed to secure the support of two-thirds of MPs, with the Commons voting 298 to 55, 136 short of the number needed.

Key quotes

"I'm afraid what we've heard from the Leader of the Opposition today is not only does he want to cancel the referendum, not only does he want to extend the UK's membership of the EU, at the behest of the EU, giving that power to keep us in potentially for years and years at their own discretion.”

"But also he now refuses, contrary to what I think is the constitutional duty of a Leader of the the Opposition, he refuses to take part in a general election.”

"I don't think I have, I have never known a time in modern history when the Leader of the Opposition has refused to take part in a general election.”

"I can only invite our viewers, Robert, to speculate why he may be so disinclined - does somebody need to get out the chicken suit?"

FX implications

Even if the news fails to have any negative impact on the British Pound (GBP) that currently enjoy an upbeat tone, as chances of no-deal Brexit recede, it shows likely chances that the UK PM might find a way to avoid the push from the parliament.