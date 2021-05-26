BOJ’s Suzuki: Premature to consider exit strategy for ETF buying

Additional comments flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Hitoshi Suzuki, as he continues to speak on the central bank’s monetary policy outlook.
BOJ won't intentionally create volatility in bond market.
Somewhat disappointed bond yields aren't moving much after BOJ’s March review.
Want bond yields to move more, but this could still happen ahead with medium-, long-term factors.
Undesirable for BOJ ETF holdings to keep increasing.
BOJ may need different type of scheme to promote lending, depending on corporate funding conditions ahead.
USD/JPY reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 108.80, almost unchanged on the day.
