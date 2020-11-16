BOJ’s Masai: ETF buying, along with forward guidance, will remain in toolkit

Additional comments are crossing the wires from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Takako Masai, as he continues to speak on the monetary policy measures to boost the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“BOJ’s ETF buying, along with the forward guidance, will remain in BOJ’s toolkit.”

“BOJ must deepen, widen the debate, on how to make its policy more flexible including its ETF buying.”

“BOJ’s scheme to support regional banks is not directly aimed at mitigating side-effect of easy policy.”

“BOJ must be open to debate on whether there is room to improve its ETF buying programme.”

“BOJ can't be complacent on monetary policy as economic outlook uncertain.”

Elsewhere, the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said that there is no need to ask citizens to avoid travel between prefectures.

Kato’s comment comes ahead of the government’s meeting to discuss the coronavirus at 0910 GMT on Monday.