BoJ's Kuroda: It is possible to keep current low rates beyond the spring of 2020

• BoJ has had a deep discussion on the global economy. • Sees no change in view of the global economy picking up in 2H 2019. • But BoJ is concerned about protectionism still. • It is possible to keep current low rates beyond the spring of 2020.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kuroda, as he continues to speak at the post-meeting press conference, was further noted saying that there is no need to strictly think about bond target range rather will be appropriate to think flexibly on 10-year JGB yields range.

