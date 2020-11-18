BOJ’s Kuroda: Inappropriate to prematurely end ultra-easy policy

It is “inappropriate to prematurely end the ultra-easy policy before the economy resumes sustainable recovery path, hits 2% inflation target,” the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday.

Japan consumer prices to fall for time being, but likely to rebound ahead as economy improve from bottom hit in April-June.

Premature now to debate how to reduce BOJ’s ETF holdings.

If Japan’s inflation hits 2% and an exit from easy policy comes into sight, there will certainly be debate on how to exit from our ETF buying programme.

BOJ has made adjustments, tweaks to its stimulus programme to deal with side-effects, ready to continue doing so with eye on economy, prices, markets.