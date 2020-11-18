Japan’s Aso: Not considering tax hike immediately to pay for costs of covid response

The Japanese government is not planning for an immediate tax hike to offset the costs of the coronavirus response, Finance Minister Taro Aso said in a news briefing on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“Won't turn Japan into an experiment field for modern monetary theory.”

“Subsidies for restructuring regional banks is one option under consideration.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY pays little heed to the above comments, as it keeps its range just above the 104 level, having hit weekly lows at 104.05 earlier in the Asian session.