BoJ’s Kuroda: BoJ will maintain current easy monpol as inflation remains far from 2% target

BoJ’s Kuroda: BoJ will maintain current easy monpol as inflation remains far from 2% targetBy Eren Sengezer
Reuters is reporting headlines from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, with key quotes found below:
- Japan wages, inflation seen gradually accelerate over time given narrowing output gap, tightening job market.
- No need for major central banks to move in same direction simultaneously; monetary policy reflects each country's economy, price moves
- Wage growth, inflation remain slow despite improvements in economy in many advanced nations
- BoJ will maintain current easy monpol as inflation remains far from 2% target
