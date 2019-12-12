BOJ’s Amamiya: Impact of Oct sales tax hike seems smaller than hike in 2014 but be vigilant

Further comments are crossing the wires, via Reuters, from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Amamiya, as he continues to speak on the Japanese economy.

Impact of Oct sales tax hike seems smaller than hike in 2014 but be vigilant as it could change depending on household sentiment, price moves.

Japan's economy likely to continue expanding moderately as a trend.

Japan exports, output likely to remain weak, while domestic demand may slow temporarily due to impact from global slowdown, sales tax hike.

It will take more time for inflation to reach 2%, though inflation likely to gradually heighten toward our target.

Japan sustaining momentum for inflation to accelerate toward 2%.