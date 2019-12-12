BOJ's Amamiya: Appropriate to guide monetary policy with a bias toward further easing

Bank of Japan (BOJ) considers it appropriate to guide the monetary policy with a bias toward further easing and will not hesitate to expand the existing stimulus if the economy loses the momentum necessary to hit the central bank's 2% inflation target, BOJ's Deputy Governor Amamiya said on Thursday.

So far, Amamiya's comments have failed to move the JPY pairs. The USD/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 108.54.

Key quotes (Source: Reuters)