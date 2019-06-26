BoE's Saunders: Rolling Brexit deadlines would bring heightened uncertainty, hurt growth

While testifying before the UK Parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC), Bank of England (BOE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Saunders argued that rolling Brexit deadlines would bring heightened uncertainty and damage economic growth. However, Saunders added that the damage from a no-deal Brexit would still be greater than that from rolling deadlines.

Moreover, "Crystallising the risk businesses are most worried about on Brexit would be the worst way to resolve Brexit uncertainty," Governor Carney told the TSC.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD is flat on the day near 1.2700.