BoE’s Ramsden: There might be an appropriate time to use negative rates, not right now

QE is BoE's marginal policy tool. BoE could push UK yields lower. BoE commitment not to tighten policy until we’re confident that it is appropriate to do so and that we have seen clear evidence that we are well on the way to recovery The burden of proof for any future tightening is high. The effective lower bound is likely to be different across different countries. For some countries and in some circumstances the effective lower bound may well be positive. Negative rates would be a particular concern for the UK banking system. UK banking sector as a whole starts from a position of strength, but risks to balance sheets are likely to be rising. While there might be an appropriate time to use negative rates, that time is not right now.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.