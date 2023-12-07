BoC’s Gravelle: We need to see further progress in inflation

Newcomers have helped loosen tight labour markets and have significantly improved our country’s potential growth, which will help keep a lid on inflationary pressures in the long run. But Canada needs more homes. And we need to make our housing supply more responsive to increases in demand. This will allow us to properly welcome new arrivals and to ensure all Canadians have an affordable place to live.

The recent increase in immigration boosted consumption in the near term, but we estimate that that alone did not have a significant impact on inflation. However, due to Canada’s existing housing supply challenges, population growth has added to the pressure on shelter price inflation. Had builders been able to respond more flexibly to the increased demand, it would have helped reduce upward pressure on rent and housing prices.

The economy is now roughly in balance, but we are closely watching inflation expectations, wage growth and corporate pricing behaviour. These indicators are helping us assess whether inflation is on a sustained path to 2%.

While we saw some welcome improvement in inflation measures in October, we must remember it's just one month. We need to see further progress.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 5%, as expected. Gravelle reiterated that “overall, the economy no longer looks to be in excess demand.”

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said on Thursday that they welcome the improvement in October inflation figures but warned that they need to see further progress on restoring price stability.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.