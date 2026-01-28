EUR/USD remains steady as Fed holds rates, markets brace for Powell appearance
- Fed holds rates steady at 3.75%, as markets expected.
- Investors are holding out for the latest press conference from Fed Chair Powell.
EUR/USD fluctuated but remained relatively stable within Wednesday’s pre-existing price action range after the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced it would keep interest rates in the 3.5-3.75% range, emphasizing its data-dependent approach.
Market activity is expected to remain cautious, with investors eagerly anticipating remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. He will face scrutiny as market participants look for any changes in his policy statements following the Fed's press conference. Additionally, there is growing interest in questions related to the ongoing criminal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) into Fed Chair Powell. This investigation was initiated by the Trump administration, reportedly as a form of retribution for not delivering interest rate cuts at a pace that satisfies the current president.
The DOJ has issued a subpoena to Fed Chair Powell regarding the central bank's spending on a planned overhaul of a government office. Most of the expenditures related to this refurbishment were initially approved during Trump's first term.
