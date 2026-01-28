EUR/USD dives over 0.70% on Wednesday below the 1.2000 figure, as the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent denied intervention rumors in the FX markets and reiterated the strong US Dollar (USD) policy. Therefore, broad US Dollar weakness triggered by US President Trump is fading ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1939.

Euro tumbles as Treasury Secretary Bessent dismisses FX intervention rumor

In an interview with CNBC, Scott Bessent commented that they do not plan to intervene in the market to propel the Japanese Yen. He added that the “US always has a strong dollar policy, but a strong dollar policy means setting the right fundamentals.”

Bessent's comments outweighed US President Donald Trump's remarks on Tuesday, in which he said the Dollar was doing “great” when asked about the depreciation of the Greenback. His answer gave the green light to traders, who drove the US Dollar Index (DXY) to four-year lows.

In the meantime, traders brace for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference. He is expected to lay the ground for interest rates at least for the first quarter, as he ends his term in May.

In the Eurozone, GfK Consumer Confidence in Germany for February improved. Meanwhile, members of the European Central Bank (ECB) expressed worries in regard to a weaker US Dollar, warning that it could drive down inflation past the ECB’s 2% goal.

Daily market movers: Euro treads water amid US Dollar strength

The Euro drops as the buck recovers ahead of the Fed’s meeting. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the strength of the American currency against other six, is up 0.82% at 96.60.

A hawkish outcome from the Federal Open Market Committee could accelerate a pullback in Gold, particularly if the Federal Reserve signals that the labor market has stabilized while inflation remains elevated—a combination that would likely boost the US Dollar.

By contrast, a dovish message would emphasize that economic activity is expanding at a moderate pace, with risks to both sides of the dual mandate broadly balanced, while acknowledging continued fragility in the labor market. Under that scenario, the US Dollar could weaken sharply, opening the door for Gold to push toward fresh record highs.

German GfK Consumer Confidence rose to -24.1 from -26.9 in January. The survey showed that the desire to buy improved and to save was mostly stable in January. Economic and income expectations improved as well.

ECB’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said, “We are closely monitoring this appreciation of the euro and its possible implications for lower inflation.” He added that the weaker US Dollar against the Euro reflected lower confidence amid unpredictable US economic policy.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said last summer that an EUR/USD exchange rate around 1.20 would be acceptable, but warned that levels above that threshold could pose challenges.

Prime Market Terminal data shows that traders are expecting 44 basis points of easing by the Federal Reserve towards the end of the year.

Technical outlook: EUR/USD to trade sideways within 1.1900-1.1950 ahead of the Fed’s meeting

EUR/USD is retreating from yearly highs of 1.2082, with the shared currency seeming poised to bottom at around 1.1900 to remain sideways, waiting for the Fed’s decision. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms the previously mentioned, as the RSI exited overbought territory, aiming towards its neutral level.

A Fed’s hawkish outcome could send EUR/USD tumbling below 1.1900, opening the door to test the July 1 daily high at 1.1830, ahead of 1.1800. Conversely, if policymakers are still seeing weakness in the labor market, the EUR/USD could rally towards 1.2000 and challenge the yearly high.

EUR/USD Daily Chart