BLNK Stock Price: Blink Charging Company moves another 8.16% higher

- Blink Charging Company pushes another 8.44% higher on Tuesday.
- Yet another deal was announced again today this time with Cushman & Wakefield.
BLNK stock rises again after more good news
Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) announced today that it has signed an agreement with leading global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) for the marketing and potential deployment of Blink charging stations, including its Blink IQ 200 units, and related services to Cushman & Wakefield clients throughout the United States.Michael D. Farkas, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink, commented:
Cushman & Wakefield is a preeminent leader in property, facilities and project management, and we’re excited about this opportunity to partner with them to enhance the EV charging capabilities at the properties they represent. As drivers increasingly embrace EV technology, the demand for convenient charging alternatives is growing. We’re pleased to work with Cushman & Wakefield to contribute a greener future while enhancing tenant and visitor experience at their clients’ properties
Blink Charging Company 1-hour chart
The chart below shows some bullishness in the stock price. Now it seems that the USD 10 per share level is the major psychological support area if the price does start to fall back. On the topside, the USD 14.56 per share wave high is the level the bulls need to break to keep the great run going.
From the low to the high on the chart, the share price has risen around 480% which is some going in such a short period of time. Looking forward, a break of the black trendline could be a great trend continuation signal. Then beyond that the aforementioned high will need to be taken out for the stock price to hit its most recent high. We must still remember that the share price is quite some way away from its all-time high of USD 3750.00.
