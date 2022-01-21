Berkshire Hathaway’s seasonal patterns reflect the Wall Street ‘Sell in May’ saying.
Berkshire Hathaway is led by veteran investor Warren Buffett. It is interesting noticing the seasonal performance of Berkshire Hathaway that August and November are its strongest months and May its weakest month.
This reflects the Wall Street saying about buying stocks at Halloween and selling them in May. We can also see that the best day for Berkshire Hathaway stocks to perform is on a Tuesday.
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to the seasonal pattern is that just because they occurred one year does not guarantee they will occur each and every year. Even the strongest seasonal patterns have years when they do not apply.
