Australia's June retail sales comes slightly above expectations

Australia's retail sales for the month of June came at 0.3% vs 0.2% exp and 0.6% last. The data is a positive input for the Australian Dollar.

JUNE KEY POINTS

CURRENT PRICES

The trend estimate rose 0.4% in June 2017. This follows a rise of 0.4% in May 2017 and a rise of 0.4% in April 2017.

The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.3% in June 2017. This follows a rise of 0.6% in May 2017 and a rise of 1.0% in April 2017.

In trend terms, Australian turnover rose 3.6% in June 2017 compared with June 2016.

The following industries rose in trend terms this June 2017: Household goods (0.9%), Food retailing (0.2%), Other retailing (0.5%), Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.4%), Clothing footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.2%), and Department stores (0.3%).

The following states and territories rose in trend terms in June 2017: New South Wales (0.5%), Victoria (0.5%), Queensland (0.2%), South Australia (0.4%), Tasmania (0.7%), Western Australia (0.1%), the Australian Capital Territory (0.5%), and the Northern Territory (0.2%).

VOLUME MEASURES

In volume terms, the trend estimate for Australian turnover rose 0.8% in the June quarter 2017.

