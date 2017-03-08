Australia's June retail sales comes slightly above expectations

Australia's June retail sales comes slightly above expectationsBy Ivan Delgado
Australia's retail sales for the month of June came at 0.3% vs 0.2% exp and 0.6% last. The data is a positive input for the Australian Dollar.
JUNE KEY POINTS
CURRENT PRICES
The trend estimate rose 0.4% in June 2017. This follows a rise of 0.4% in May 2017 and a rise of 0.4% in April 2017.
The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.3% in June 2017. This follows a rise of 0.6% in May 2017 and a rise of 1.0% in April 2017.
In trend terms, Australian turnover rose 3.6% in June 2017 compared with June 2016.
The following industries rose in trend terms this June 2017: Household goods (0.9%), Food retailing (0.2%), Other retailing (0.5%), Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services (0.4%), Clothing footwear and personal accessory retailing (0.2%), and Department stores (0.3%).
The following states and territories rose in trend terms in June 2017: New South Wales (0.5%), Victoria (0.5%), Queensland (0.2%), South Australia (0.4%), Tasmania (0.7%), Western Australia (0.1%), the Australian Capital Territory (0.5%), and the Northern Territory (0.2%).
VOLUME MEASURES
In volume terms, the trend estimate for Australian turnover rose 0.8% in the June quarter 2017.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.