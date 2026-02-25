RBA’s Bullock: Have to be patient on judging policy
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock spoke at the Melbourne University Faculty of Economics & Business Foundation Dinner, Melbourne, on Wednesday.
Key quotes
Economy is in quite a good position.
Policy judgements are difficult.
Have to be patient on judging policy.
Market reaction
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is facing headwinds from the above comments, as AUD/USD pares back gains to trade at 0.7085 at the time of writing. The pair is still up 0.41% on the day.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.08%
|-0.16%
|0.49%
|-0.08%
|-0.39%
|-0.08%
|0.06%
|EUR
|0.08%
|-0.06%
|0.55%
|0.01%
|-0.30%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.06%
|0.66%
|0.07%
|-0.24%
|0.07%
|0.21%
|JPY
|-0.49%
|-0.55%
|-0.66%
|-0.54%
|-0.85%
|-0.56%
|-0.41%
|CAD
|0.08%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.54%
|-0.31%
|-0.01%
|0.13%
|AUD
|0.39%
|0.30%
|0.24%
|0.85%
|0.31%
|0.31%
|0.44%
|NZD
|0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|0.56%
|0.01%
|-0.31%
|0.14%
|CHF
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|-0.21%
|0.41%
|-0.13%
|-0.44%
|-0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.