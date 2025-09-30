Australian Dollar rises as traders expect RBA to keep rates unchanged

- Australian Dollar moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of the RBA's rate decision.
- China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.8, while Non-Manufacturing PMI inched lower to 50.0 in September.
- The US Dollar may face challenges as the government nears a funding freeze and possible shutdown.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) gains ground on Tuesday, with the AUD/USD pair extending its gains for the third successive session. The AUD remains stronger following the release of the NBS Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from China and Australia’s Building Permits. Traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) interest rate decision, due later in the day.
China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.8 in September, following August’s 49.4. The reading came in above the market consensus of 49.6 in the reported month. The NBS Non-Manufacturing PMI inched lower to 50.0 in September, from August’s 50.3 figure and missed the expectations of 50.3.
Australia’s Building Permits fell 6% month-over-month in August, following July’s 8.2% drop and surpassing the forecast decline of 5.5%.
Australian Dollar remains steady despite US Dollar correcting upwards
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is hovering around 98.00 at the time of writing. The Greenback may further weaken as traders tread cautiously amid concerns that the upcoming US jobs report may not be released this week, with the government nearing a funding freeze and possible shutdown.
- US President Donald Trump has warned of mass federal job cuts if Congress fails to pass a funding bill, effectively putting his own government at risk and threatening further disruptions to federal operations.
- The Greenback weakens after the US August inflation report boosted the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely deliver another interest rate cut in October. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 88% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 65% possibility of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
- The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index climbed 2.7% year-over-year in August, compared to 2.6% prior. This figure was in line with analyst forecasts. The core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 2.9% YoY during the same period, also matching expectations.
- President Trump shared plans to impose a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products from October 1, unless a pharmaceutical company is building a manufacturing plant in the US. Trump also unveiled tariffs of 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities and 25% on trucks.
- The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth.
- The White House announced that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Donald Trump will hold their first in-person meeting in Washington, D.C. on October 20 to discuss the Aukus nuclear submarine pact.
- Australia posted a budget deficit of nearly A$10 billion (approximately $6.55 billion) for the year ending June 2025, marking the end of two consecutive years of surpluses. The shortfall was far smaller than the Treasury’s A$27.9 billion forecast.
- Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI), which climbed by 3.0% year-over-year in August, following a 2.8% increase reported in July. The ASX 30 Day Interbank Cash Rate Futures indicate that markets now price just a 4% chance of a September rate cut. According to Reuters, prospects for a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate reduction at its November meeting faded to 50% from almost 70% before the data.
Australian Dollar tests nine-day EMA barrier near 0.6600
The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6580 on Tuesday. Technical analysis on the daily chart shows that the pair has breached above the descending channel pattern, indicating a market shift to bullish from bearish bias. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned on the 50 level, indicating a neutral market sentiment. Further movements will likely offer a clear directional trend.
The initial resistance lies at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6582. A break above the level would improve the short-term price momentum and support the pair to explore the region around the 11-month high of 0.6707, recorded on September 17.
On the downside, the AUD/USD pair may retreat to the descending channel and find immediate support at the 50-day EMA at 0.6554. A break below this level would dampen the medium-term price momentum and prompt the pair to test the channel’s lower boundary around 0.6490.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
