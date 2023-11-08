Australian Dollar extends losses due to the dovish rate statement by RBA

- Australian Dollar drops as RBA is not certain of further policy tightening.
- National Australia Bank forecasts another 25 basis points hike in February.
- PBOC Governor Yi Gang mentioned achieving the 5% growth target successfully.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) moves below a major level, extending the losses for the third successive day following the dovish rate statement by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Additionally, the AUD/USD pair faces a challenge due to the rebound in US Dollar (USD).
Australia's central bank adopts a data-dependent approach, particularly as the Australian economy faces a slowdown. Consumer spending has remained subdued amid persistent inflation risks. Market participants seek more cues on whether forthcoming data will prompt additional rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
RBA raised the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 4.10% to a 12-year high of 4.35% on Tuesday, aligning with widespread expectations. This move by the RBA appears to be influenced by recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which disclosed a notable 5.6% increase in the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI).
National Australia Bank (NAB) anticipates another 25 basis points hike in February following the Q4 inflation data. Additionally, NAB believes that rate cuts are unlikely to commence until November 2024.
Yi Gang, the Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), expressed optimism in a statement on Wednesday, stating that China's economy is on a positive trajectory, and we anticipate achieving the 5% growth target successfully. Additionally, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has adjusted its outlook for China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, now projecting a 5.4% growth rate in 2023, up from the initial forecast of 5.0%, and 4.6% in 2024, surpassing the previous estimate of 4.2%. This development could offer support to the Aussie Dollar (AUD), given Australia's position as China's largest trading partner.
US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to gain grounds for the third successive day as US Treasury yields retrace the recent losses registered in the previous session, possibly influenced by an improved risk sentiment. This change in sentiment might be linked to speculation regarding the possibility of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) concluding interest rate hikes, particularly in the wake of the downbeat Non-Farm Payrolls data released last Friday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Australian Dollar loses ground on dovish rate statement by RBA
- RBA has resumed policy tightening, raising the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 4.10% to 4.35% after maintaining the benchmark interest rate unchanged for four consecutive meetings.
- Australia’s TD Securities Inflation (YoY) reduced to 5.1% in September from 5.7% prior.
- Australia’s Retail Sales improved to 0.2% in the third quarter from the previous reading of -0.6%.
- China's Trade Balance data for October revealed a decrease in the surplus balance at $56.53B against the market expectations of an improvement to $81.95B from the previous readings of $77.71B. While Exports (YoY) experienced a more significant decline of 6.4%, more than the expected decline of 3.1%.
- US Bureau of Labor Statistics recently unveiled the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data for October, disclosing a figure of 150K. This missed the expected 180K and marked a substantial drop from September's 297K.
- US Average Hourly Earnings (Month-on-Month) saw a decline to 0.2%, deviating from the anticipated 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, it came in at 4.1%, surpassing the 4.0% expectations.
- US ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined from the previous 53.6 to 51.8. Additionally, on Thursday, the US Department of Labor released the count of initial claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending October 27, showing an increase from 212,000 to 217,000.
Technical Analysis: Australian Dollar hovers below the 0.6450 aligned with the support at the nine-day EMA
The Australian Dollar trades lower around 0.6430 on Wednesday. The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6422 emerges as the key support followed by the psychological level at 0.6400. On the upside, the AUD/USD pair could face a challenge around the immediate barrier region at major support at 0.6450. A firm break could support the pair to reach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6508, followed by September’s high at 0.6521.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.03%
|0.14%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.12%
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|0.09%
|0.16%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|JPY
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|CHF
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Australian Dollar?
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar?
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar?
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar?
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar?
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0700, Fed Chair Powell's speech in focus
The EUR/USD pair lacks any firm intraday direction on Wednesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.0700 round-figure mark during the Asian session.
GBP/USD holds onto losses as it consolidates around 1.2300
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped toward 1.2250 on Tuesday. Later, as the US Dollar lost momentum, amid a reversal in Treasury yields and as stocks in Wall Street turned positive, the pair trimmed losses and climbed to the 1.2300 area.
Gold price flat-lines as traders keenly await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the $1,957-1,956 region or a two-week low, and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders now seem reluctant and are seeking clarity on the Fed rate-hike path before placing fresh directional bets.
Binance Coin price rise to come to a halt after just 20% increase in three weeks
Binance Coin price, which had been gradually making a recovery, was expected to reclaim the losses that it endured in June. However, the lack of demand for the cryptocurrency left BNB stuck with no gains, even at a time when the entire market was rallying.
Fearing USD and yields upswing?
S&P 500 made the predicted decline towards 4,360s, but didn‘t reach the lower border of Friday‘s intraday consolidation. That would be the first decline target, with Friday‘s breakout level of 4,330 being the second one.