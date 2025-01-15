Australian Dollar extends gains on improved sentiment

- Aussie climbs 0.42% against the USD to 0.6225 on Wednesday.
- China trade data, Yuan stabilization bolster risk appetite.
- US Dollar slips after softer inflation signals lead investors to dump the Greenback.
The Australian Dollar receives support from improved market sentiment and strong commodity prices. The AUD gained ground on robust trade data from China and Beijing’s moves to stabilize the Yuan. Meanwhile, the US Dollar depreciated in the wake of underwhelming Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures reported on Wednesday.
Daily digest market movers: Aussie continues weak run after stellar US jobs report
- The US Dollar Index oscillated between gains and losses on Wednesday, dipping below 109.00 after the CPI release, then bouncing to 109.30 near the session’s end.
- The Australian Dollar extended its rebound above 0.6200, eyeing a possible test of the 0.6300 region in the short term.
- The annual CPI came in at 2.9%, up from 2.7%, while core inflation rose 0.2% MoM and 3.2% YoY, slightly below expectations.
- US Treasury yields sank post-CPI, with the 10-year benchmark dropping to 4.65% after hitting a 14-month high of 4.80%.
- On the negative side for the Aussie, the Reserve Bank of Australia considers a potential rate cut in February, citing tepid domestic growth and subdued inflation risks.
AUD/USD technical outlook: Bulls reclaim 20-day SMA as momentum improves
The AUD/USD rose to 0.6225 on Wednesday, extending its recovery from multi-year lows. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 49, climbing sharply from negative territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram prints flat red bars, hinting that bearish pressure is waning.
Notably, the pair managed to jump above its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a development that could encourage additional upside if follow-through buying emerges. Nonetheless, the Aussie remains vulnerable to lingering RBA dovishness and a still-resilient US Dollar underpinned by robust economic data.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The weekly rebound meets its next barrier at 0.6300
AUD/USD rose for the third day in a row on Wednesday, breaking above the 0.6200 hurdle and exposing the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very short term at least, with the immediate resistance around 0.6300 prior to the release of the key Australian jobs report on Thursday.
EUR/USD lacks conviction above 1.0300
Despite the earlier move above the 1.0300 barrier, EUR/USD’s daily uptick ran out of steam and slipped back to the 1.0280-1.0290 band amid the marginal retracement in the US Dollar.
Gold finds buyers on dips, aims to conquer the $2,700 mark
Gold’s price recovered initial weekly losses and edges higher for the second day in a row, approaching the $2,700 mark of broad US Dollar's weakness. Risk appetite limits demand for the safe-haven metal.
Australia unemployment rate expected to increase slightly in December as hiring pace slows
The Australian Unemployment Rate is foreseen at 4% in December. Employment Change is expected to include a large increase in full-time jobs. AUD/USD corrected from multi-year lows, sellers retain control.
Eurozone industrial production ticked up in November
The slight 0.2% rise in production from October is insufficient to indicate a reversal of the two-year downward trend. Overall, the outlook for industry remains quite weak at the start of the year.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.