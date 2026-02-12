The USD/JPY pair sticks to its bearish bias for the fourth straight day on Thursday and trades just below the 153.00 mark during the Asian session, close to a two-week low set the previous day. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop and the broader technical setup support the case for an extension of the weekly downtrend triggered by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's landslide election victory.

Investors now seem hopeful that Takaichi could be more fiscally responsible and that her policies will boost the economy. This might prompt the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to stick to its hawkish stance, which continues to underpin the Japanese Yen (JPY). The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, struggles to build on the upbeat US NFP-inspired bounce amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates further in 2026 and threats to the central bank's independence. This further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair.

From a technical perspective, spot prices hold marginally above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 152.50. The moving average continues to rise, keeping the broader bias supported. This is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 140.02-159.35 move higher, around the 152.00-151.95 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal support, and a close below would open the 50% retracement level at 149.68, where the corrective phase could deepen if breached.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows the MACD line below the signal line and below zero. The negative histogram widens, suggesting strengthening bearish pressure. RSI at 36 (neutral-to-bearish) and falling indicates sellers retain momentum.

That said, holding above the 38.2% Fibo. retracement level and reclaiming traction above the 200-day EMA would ease pressure and refocus recovery attempts, but until momentum improves, rallies could remain capped.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

USD/JPY daily chart