The USD/CAD pair trades with mild gains around 1.3580 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) edges higher against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) on a stronger-than-expected employment report. Traders will take more cues from the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report later on Friday.

The US economy added 130,000 jobs in January, above the market consensus of 70,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. The Unemployment Rate declined to 4.3% in January from 4.4% in December, better than the forecast of 4.4%.

The upbeat report suggests that the US labor market continued to stabilize at the start of 2026, reducing the chances the Federal Reserve (Fed) will see a need to cut interest rates again by midyear. This, in turn, provides some support to the Greenback against the CAD.

The US CPI inflation data will be closely watched on Friday. The headline and core CPI are projected to show a rise of 2.5% YoY in January. On a monthly basis, the headline and core CPI are estimated to show an increase of 0.3% during the same period. In case of a softer-than-expected outcome, this could drag the USD lower in the near term.

Ongoing geopolitical risks could boost crude oil prices and underpin the commodity-linked Loonie. It is worth noting that Canada is a major oil-exporting country, and high crude oil prices generally have a positive impact on the CAD.