Australian Dollar reaches fresh three-year highs as RBA signals hawkish stance

AUD/USD extends its gains for the second successive session, reaching a three-year high of 0.7147 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair strengthened as the Australian Dollar (AUD) drew support after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) signalled a continued hawkish stance.

RBA Governor Michele Bullock said on Thursday that the board remains prepared to raise rates further if inflation proves persistent, stressing that any inflation “with a three in front of it” is unacceptable. The board will be data-dependent and continually reassess forecasts.

Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations rose to 5.0% in February from 4.6% previously, ending seven months below 5%. The February increase was broad-based across various measures and reinforces the RBA Board’s decision to lift the cash rate target to 3.85%.

However, AUD/USD gains may be capped as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens after traders scaled back expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts following stronger-than-expected US jobs data released on Wednesday.

The CME FedWatch tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in nearly a 94% probability that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting, up from 80% from the previous day. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be the highlight later on Friday.