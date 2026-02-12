US Dollar Index holds losses below 97.00 despite stronger-than-expected NFP report

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a softer note near 96.80 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims data is due later in the day. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be the highlight later on Friday.

Slower-than-expected Retail Sales in December on Tuesday and recent comments from White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Monday weigh on the DXY. Hassett said that US job gains could be lower in the coming months due to slower labor force growth and higher productivity.

Nonetheless, stronger-than-expected US jobs data on Wednesday provides some relief to concerns about the state of the US labor market, which might help limit the USD’s losses. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday showed that the US economy added 130,000 jobs in January, above the market consensus of 70,000. The Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.3% in January versus 4.4% prior, better than the forecast of 4.4%.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said that the Unemployment Rate is stabilizing, following the upbeat January Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid stated that the central bank needs to keep rates at restrictive levels to continue putting downward pressure on inflation and added he’s not seeing many indications of restraint in the economic data.

Financial markets are now pricing in nearly a 94% probability that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting, up from 80% from the previous day, according to the CME FedWatch tool.