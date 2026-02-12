WTI remains below $65.00 as US crude inventories build last week

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price edges lower after registering over 1% gains in the previous session, trading around $64.80 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Crude Oil prices face pressure after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change showed that US crude inventories jumped by 8.53 million barrels last week. At 428.8 million barrels, crude stockpiles remain roughly 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Crude Oil’s downside may be limited amid escalating US–Iran tensions. US President Donald Trump said no firm decisions were made during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, but negotiations with Iran would continue. However, details regarding the timing and location of the next round of talks have yet to be confirmed.

President Trump stated on Tuesday that he was considering deploying a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East if an agreement with Iran is not reached, even as Washington and Tehran prepare to resume discussions.

Reuters cited Rystad Energy, saying in a note that “a resilient labor market underpins demand for transport fuels, petrochemicals and power generation, reducing downside risks to US consumption at a time when macro sentiment had turned cautious.” The note added that “labor market stability reinforces the view that the demand picture is firming up.”

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) increased by 130,000 in January, following a revised 48,000 gain in December (previously 50,000), and surpassed market expectations of 70,000. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate edged down to 4.3% from 4.4%.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) left its demand growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027 unchanged at 1.38 million bpd and 1.34 million bpd, respectively, while maintaining its outlook for non-OPEC supply. The International Energy Agency (IEA) is due to release its monthly report later today, which could once again flag a potential global surplus.