Australia’s first-quarter Gross Domestic Product data has been released as follows:

Aussie GDP

Australia Q1 real GDP +0.8 pct QoQ, seasonally adjusted,s/adj, (Reuters poll +0.5 pct).

Australia Q1 real GDP +3.3 pct YoY, s/adj (Reuters poll +2.9 pct).

Australia Q1 final consumption expenditure +1.9 pct, s/adj.

Australia Q1 gross fixed capital expenditure +0.7 pct, s/adj.

Australia Q1 chain price index +4.9 pct.

A softer print in activity was anticipated given the disruptions associated with omicron and severe flooding in NSW and Queensland, analysts at Westpac explained in a note ahead of the data today.

''Consumer spending and public demand were expected to add to growth, while business investment and housing should remain subdued.''

From a policy perspective, analysts at ANZ Bank said ''the most important number from today’s Q1 GDP report will be the average earnings measure of wages.''

They said in a note prior to the data that ''partial data suggest a sharp acceleration in annual growth to around 5%. If we’re right, this will keep speculation of a 40bp move at the June meeting very much alive.''

AUD/USD update

AUD/USD has been reluctant to rally on the knee jerk, but the data is solid and could be supportive for the Aussie.

About Aussie GDP

