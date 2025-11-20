AUD/USD trades subduedly near 0.6470 ahead of US NFP data

The AUD/USD pair trades marginally lower to near 0.6470 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair is under slight pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades firmly near its over five-month high around 100.30.

The US Dollar (USD) demonstrates strength as traders pare bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has diminished to 32.8% from 50.1% seen on Tuesday.

Fed dovish expectations were squeezed following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the October monetary policy release on Wednesday. The minutes showed that officials stressed the need to exercise caution over further interest rate cuts after cutting them by 25 bps to 3.75%-4.00%.

“Most participants noted further rate cuts could add to the risk of higher inflation becoming entrenched or could be misinterpreted as a lack of commitment to the 2% inflation objective,” FOMC minutes showed.

Meanwhile, investors await the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The official employment data will significantly influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.

Economists expect US employers to have added 50K fresh workers, higher than 22K in August. The Unemployment Rate is seen unchanged at 4.3%. Average Hourly Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have grown steadily by 0.3% and 3.7% on a monthly as well as annual basis.

On the Aussie front, investors await the flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November, which will be released on Friday.