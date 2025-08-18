AUD/USD trades steadily around 0.6500 as Trump-Zelenskyy meet takes centre stage

- AUD/USD wobbles around 0.6500 as investors await Trump-Zelenskyy meeting at the White House.
- US President Trump stated that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy could end war with Russia.
- Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates in September.
The AUD/USD pair trades broadly stable around 0.6500 during the European trading session on Monday. The Aussie pair consolidates as investors await the meeting between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr at the White House during the day.
Ahead of the meeting, US President Trump has stated in a post on Truth.Social that Ukrainian President Zelenskiy could end war with Russia if he dropped his ambitions of claiming Russian-occupied region of Crimea and NATO membership.
“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!,” Trump wrote.
An absence of positive outcome from Trump-Zelenskyy meet is unlikely to impact the appeal of risk-perceived assets as the war has already been discounted by investors.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain ground as traders remain confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce interest rates in the policy meeting in September. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, looks for firm-footing near an almost three-week low around 97.70.
This week, investors will pay close attention to the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is scheduled for August 21-23.
Economic Indicator
Jackson Hole Symposium
The Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is an annual symposium sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City since 1978, and held in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, since 1981. It is a forum for central bankers, policy experts and academics to come together to focus on a topic.Read more.
Next release: Thu Aug 21, 2025 00:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1700 ahead of Trump-Zelensky meeting
EUR/USD is trading back and forth in a tight range near 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. Traders prefer to stay on the sidelines and refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Trump-Zelensky meeting on the Ukraine peace deal after no agreement was reached between the US and Russia over the weekend.
GBP/USD flatlines around 1.3550, with eyes on geopolitics
GBP/USD remains sidelined at around 1.3550 in European trading on Monday. Markets stay cautious ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day.
Gold sticks to recovery gains as Fed rate cut bets drag US bond yields lower
Gold clings to modest gains through the early part of the European session on Monday, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the intraday bounce from over a two-week low. Investors turn cautious ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and European leaders to discuss a peace deal with Russia.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token's second migration talks gain traction
Pi Network (PI) edges lower by over 1% at press time on Monday, shifting from a consolidation phase. The downside risk escalates as PI forms a falling channel, ignoring the announcement of Pi Hackathon 2025 and a moderator hinting at a potential second migration event.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.