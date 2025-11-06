TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD ticks up to near 0.6510 as US Dollar corrects further

  • AUD/USD rises marginally to near 0.6510 amid weakness in the US Dollar.
  • The US Dollar declines amid the ongoing US government shutdown.
  • Fed dovish bets recede further after upbeat US data.
AUD/USD ticks up to near 0.6510 as US Dollar corrects further
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair edges higher to near 0.6505 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Aussie pair ticks up as the US Dollar (USD) extends its correction amid rising United States (US) economic concerns due to the ongoing federal shutdown.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.18% lower to near 100.00. The USD Index faced selling pressure on Wednesday after posting a fresh over five-month high near 100.35.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.23%-0.29%-0.26%-0.07%-0.06%0.07%-0.16%
EUR0.23%-0.05%-0.04%0.17%0.17%0.31%0.07%
GBP0.29%0.05%0.00%0.21%0.23%0.36%0.12%
JPY0.26%0.04%0.00%0.20%0.22%0.32%0.11%
CAD0.07%-0.17%-0.21%-0.20%0.02%0.14%-0.11%
AUD0.06%-0.17%-0.23%-0.22%-0.02%0.13%-0.11%
NZD-0.07%-0.31%-0.36%-0.32%-0.14%-0.13%-0.24%
CHF0.16%-0.07%-0.12%-0.11%0.11%0.11%0.24%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Broadly, the outlook of the US Dollar remains firm as traders have trimmed bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has eased to 62.5% from 68.6% seen on Tuesday.

Fed dovish bets eased after the release of the US ADP Employment Change and the ISM Services PMI data for October released on Wednesday. The ADP reported that the private sector added added fresh 42K fresh jobs, higher than estimates of 25K. In September, employers laid off 29K workers. The Services PMI came in at 52.4, the highest level seen in eight months.

Though the Australian Dollar (AUD) trades marginally higher against the US Dollar, the former is under pressure against its other peers despite upbeat monthly Trade Balance data for September.

Earlier in the day, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Trade Surplus widened to 3,938 million, beat estimates of 3,850 million and the prior reading of 1,111 million. Exports returned from black and rose by 7.9%. Meanwhile, Imports rose by 1.1% MoM, compared to a previous rise of 3.3%.

Economic Indicator

Trade Balance (MoM)

The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.

Read more.

Last release: Thu Nov 06, 2025 00:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 3,938M

Consensus: 3,850M

Previous: 1,825M

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD trims gains, returns to 1.1520

EUR/USD is giving back part of its earlier gains, easing toward the 1.1520 area on Thursday. Despite the pullback, the pair remains on a firm footing, supported by the softer US Dollar, even as recent hawkish remarks from Fed officials have offered the Greenback some relief.

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD slips back below 1.3100 on USD bounce

GBP/USD now surrenders some of its earlier advance north of 1.3100 the figure, retesting the 1.3080 zone on the back of a bout of buying interest in the Greenback. In the meantime, Cable maintains its recovery as investors evaluate the BoE’s steady hand and the hawkish tilt at Governor Bailey’s speech.

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold failure to retain $4,000 hints at a steeper decline

Gold now loses some upside momentum and slips back below the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Meanwhile, the precious metal’s rebound is getting a boost from a softer US Dollar and a generalised pullback in US Treasury yields.

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

BoE leaves rates on hold, but door is ajar for a December cut

As expected, the Bank of England kept rates unchanged at 4% but the vote was close, 5-4 in favour of unchanged with Alan Taylor, Swathi Dhingra, Alan Taylor and Dave Ramsden all voting to reduce by 0.25%

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana Price Forecast: SOL rebounds as retail demand resurfaces, ETFs hold steady

Solana (SOL) trades above $160 at press time on Wednesday, holding steady after 4% rise on the previous day, underpinned by the broader market recovery. Corroborating with steady institutional demand, the retail demand is resurfacing, suggesting further gains for Solana. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers