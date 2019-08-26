AUD/USD technical analysis: Goodish intraday recovery pauses near 200-hour SMA

Given that technical indicators have just started gaining positive traction, a sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier now seems to set the stage for a bullish move towards reclaiming the 0.6800 round figure mark. However, bearish oscillators on the daily chart held investors from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any further appreciating move, though the downside now seems limited amid improving global risk sentiment . Hence, any dips back below the 0.6750-45 horizontal support might now be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit any meaningful downfall ahead of RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle’s speech on Tuesday. On the upside, the 0.6800 handle remains a key barrier, which if cleared will be seen as a key trigger for bulls and accelerate the up-move towards an intermediate resistance near mid-0.6800s en-route the 0.6900 handle.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.