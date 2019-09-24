AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie challenging the 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is trading up this Tuesday as the Greenback is down across the board. 
  • The market is challenging an important resistance at the 0.6800 figure.
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 

AUD/USD is in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The Aussie gained some strength on the back of USD weakness. 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is challenging the 0.6800 handle and the 200 SMA. A break above the resistance can lead to a run to 0.6830 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
AUD/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 0.6782 and 0.6760 price levels. 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6798
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 0.6774
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6805
Daily SMA50 0.6833
Daily SMA100 0.6891
Daily SMA200 0.7002
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6782
Previous Daily Low 0.6764
Previous Weekly High 0.6885
Previous Weekly Low 0.6759
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6775
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6747
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6782
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6791
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

