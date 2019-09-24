AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie challenging the 0.6800 handle

AUD/USD is trading up this Tuesday as the Greenback is down across the board.

The market is challenging an important resistance at the 0.6800 figure.

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The Aussie gained some strength on the back of USD weakness.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The Aussie is challenging the 0.6800 handle and the 200 SMA. A break above the resistance can lead to a run to 0.6830 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 0.6782 and 0.6760 price levels.

Additional key levels