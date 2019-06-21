AUD/USD technical analysis: 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. question buyers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The Aussie pair carries previous strength on commodity rally, led by Gold.
  • A 21-day simple moving average (21-DMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of recent five-month decline cap the upside.

With the extend run-up of commodity prices, more specifically Gold’s surge to 69 months high, the AUD/USD pair manages to remain strong around a week’s top while taking the rounds to 0.6930 during early Friday.

However, the 0.6931/40 area comprising 21-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement acts as an immediate challenge for the buyers.

On the upside break of 0.6940, early-month lows near 0.6960/65 and 50-DMA level of 0.6980 may come back on the chart.

Should bulls hold the reins past-0.6980, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 0.7010 and 0.7050 can become their favorites.

Meanwhile, 0.6900 and 0.6860 holds the pair for the pair’s drop towards revisiting month’s low near 0.6830.

AUD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6932
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 0.6922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6931
Daily SMA50 0.6984
Daily SMA100 0.7048
Daily SMA200 0.711
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6936
Previous Daily Low 0.6877
Previous Weekly High 0.7009
Previous Weekly Low 0.6861
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6887
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6853
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6946
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7006

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Forming inverse head-and-shoulders, breakout is still 60 pips away

EUR/USD: Forming inverse head-and-shoulders, breakout is still 60 pips away

EUR/USD’s daily chart shows the currency is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with the neckline resistance, currently at 1.1354. The pair is creating a major bullish reversal pattern on the daily chart. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 1.2763/72 resistance is key ahead of 200-day MA

GBP/USD: 1.2763/72 resistance is key ahead of 200-day MA

GBP/USD found a base in recent sessions down at the 1.25 figure and bulls have surged to the 1.27 handle on dollar weakness. There was a notable divergence on the RSI indicator and bears were all dried up from the downside run.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears attacking 107.00 on escalating US-Iran conflict

USD/JPY: Bears attacking 107.00 on escalating US-Iran conflict

USD/JPY is seen printing fresh five-month lows ahead of the 107 handle, as the bears regain control amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, with the US-Iran geopolitical tensions flaring up. Markets ignore dismal Japanese data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold pierces through key 1400 levels, fresh six-year highs

Gold pierces through key 1400 levels, fresh six-year highs

The buying interest around Gold remains unabated so far this Friday, prompting the yellow metal to break through the key 1400 psychological mark to hit the highest levels in six years amid dovish tilt by major global central banks and escalating Middle-East tensions.

Gold News

FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?

FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?

The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location