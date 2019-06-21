AUD/USD technical analysis: 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. question buyers

- The Aussie pair carries previous strength on commodity rally, led by Gold.
- A 21-day simple moving average (21-DMA) and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of recent five-month decline cap the upside.
With the extend run-up of commodity prices, more specifically Gold’s surge to 69 months high, the AUD/USD pair manages to remain strong around a week’s top while taking the rounds to 0.6930 during early Friday.
However, the 0.6931/40 area comprising 21-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement acts as an immediate challenge for the buyers.
On the upside break of 0.6940, early-month lows near 0.6960/65 and 50-DMA level of 0.6980 may come back on the chart.
Should bulls hold the reins past-0.6980, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 0.7010 and 0.7050 can become their favorites.
Meanwhile, 0.6900 and 0.6860 holds the pair for the pair’s drop towards revisiting month’s low near 0.6830.
AUD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6932
|Today Daily Change
|10 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.6922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6931
|Daily SMA50
|0.6984
|Daily SMA100
|0.7048
|Daily SMA200
|0.711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6936
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6877
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6861
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6914
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6853
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7006
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Forming inverse head-and-shoulders, breakout is still 60 pips away
EUR/USD’s daily chart shows the currency is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with the neckline resistance, currently at 1.1354. The pair is creating a major bullish reversal pattern on the daily chart.
GBP/USD: 1.2763/72 resistance is key ahead of 200-day MA
GBP/USD found a base in recent sessions down at the 1.25 figure and bulls have surged to the 1.27 handle on dollar weakness. There was a notable divergence on the RSI indicator and bears were all dried up from the downside run.
USD/JPY: Bears attacking 107.00 on escalating US-Iran conflict
USD/JPY is seen printing fresh five-month lows ahead of the 107 handle, as the bears regain control amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and US equity futures, with the US-Iran geopolitical tensions flaring up. Markets ignore dismal Japanese data.
Gold pierces through key 1400 levels, fresh six-year highs
The buying interest around Gold remains unabated so far this Friday, prompting the yellow metal to break through the key 1400 psychological mark to hit the highest levels in six years amid dovish tilt by major global central banks and escalating Middle-East tensions.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.