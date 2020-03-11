AUD/USD takes rounds to 0.6500 amid mixed fundamentals

- AUD/USD struggles to find direction following the recent declines.
- Aussie PM’s health package, actions join the broad US dollar pullback, coronavirus updates to portray the mixed scenario.
- Australia’s housing numbers flashed upbeat releases, a contrast to consumer confidence, whereas RBA’s Debelle turned down the odds of QE.
With the mixed fundamental catalysts increasing worries of the Aussie traders following the early week’s declines, AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6500 amid early Wednesday.
The US dollar extends the early-day pullback mainly based on the Trump administration’s inability to offer any strong measures to counter negative implications of coronavirus (COVID-19) and rising cases of the pandemic. Adding to the greenback’s worries were doubts over US Vice President Mike Pence’s claim to have enough resources at the labs for testing as well as headlines from Global Times that warn over the US diplomats’ downplay of the disease.
On the other hand, Australian PM Morrison’s health package and extended travel ban to Italy, as well as comments from the RBA’s Debelle, manage to signal intermediate optimism for the Aussie.
As far as the economics are concerned, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for March lagged behind downbeat market consensus and prior readings to -3.8% whereas January month data for Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes flashed positive signs concerning the housing market.
Elsewhere, fears of the deadly virus are regaining market attention after the heavy surge in numbers from Japan and South Korea, not to forget a sustained rise in the US and the UK statistics.
Amid all this, the market’s risk-tone also failed to extend the previous day’s recovery. The US 10-year treasury yields and Asian stocks aptly portray the trading sentiment while marking mild losses by the press time.
While COVID-19 headlines are likely to keep the driver’s seat, today’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February will also be the key amid rising calls of the Fed’s another rate cut in March. Forecasts suggest the headlines YOY figures soften from 2.5% to 2.2% while the CPI ex Food & Energy may remain unchanged at 2.3% and 0.2% on the yearly and monthly basis respectively.
Technical Analysis
21-day SMA level of 0.6615 and the short-term resistance line near 0.6645 can keep challenging the buyers targeting early February lows near 0.6660.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6509
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.6504
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6744
|Daily SMA100
|0.6801
|Daily SMA200
|0.6829
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6614
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6463
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6521
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
